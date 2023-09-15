Orleans Parish DA's Office secures conviction for 2020 New Year's Day Manslaughter in Uptown New Orleans

After a three-day jury trial, the jury found Jermal Williams guilty, and he faces a total of 100 years in prison.

NEW ORLEANS — This week, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office secured the conviction of 27-year-old Jermal Williams, who was convicted of manslaughter from a shooting incident in Uptown New Orleans in 2020 on New Years Day.

After a three-day jury trial, the jury found Williams guilty, and he faces a total of 100 years in prison. Charges include obstruction of justice and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Our mission is to send a clear message to offenders that violent crime in our streets will not be tolerated in New Orleans,” said District Attorney Jason Williams.

On Jan. 1, 2020, surveillance footage showed Williams’ car at the crime scene in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Street. Ballistic reports matched a firearm he used to kill the victim, linking him to the shooting, according to NOPD.

Police detectives located Williams after receiving a search warrant to go inside his Algier’s apartment. Detectives entered the apartment and found the same gun Williams used to kill the victim, identified as Chris “Boogie” McCann, who was a convicted “3NG” member, an infamous Central City gang in New Orleans.

Williams was arrested on Apr. 20, 2020, and remained in custody since May 27, 2020. His bail was set at $500,000.

The sentencing date is scheduled for Oct.6.