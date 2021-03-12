Pedestrian killed in hit & run near English Turn: NOPD

The fatal hit & run happened on LA 406 near E 6th Street, less than half a mile south of LA 406 meets English Turn Parkway.

NEW ORLEANS — A man walking on an Algiers roadway died after he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently left the scene Friday night, a report from the New Orleans Police Department said.

The fatal hit & run happened on LA 406 near E 6th Street, less than half a mile south of LA 406 meets English Turn Parkway.

Officers responded to reports of a man in the street just before 11 p.m. Friday.

When they found a man in the roadway who was unresponsive. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators looking into the fatal hit & run say the victim was walking in the northbound lane on LA 406 when he was hit by a car.

The name of the victim will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Officer after an autopsy but not before reaching the victim's family.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Mike Baldassaro can be reached at 504.628.6205, should anyone have any information that can help with the investigation.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867