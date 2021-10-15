Two people wanted for questioning in Marigny homicide

"He would give opportunities to young men who may not have been given an opportunity."

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two people of interest in the case of a shooting death of a restaurant owner in the Marigny.

The killing of restaurant owner Richard Washington happened on October 10, in the 2200 block of Burgundy Street.

Police said they received a call Sunday, just after 7:30 p.m. of a person being shot at the location.

Washington is the owner of The Wing Taxi restaurant on Toulouse Street in the French Quarter. The restaurant had its grand opening the previous week.

Richard was found behind his apartment and was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Washington, who was known to family and friends as "Snapper," was in New Orleans to break into the food scene, according to long-time friend Patrick Stewart.

“He wanted to be in New Orleans. New Orleans is the Mecca for if you can cook, if you've got some food and you want to put it up against the best in the nation, New Orleans is the place to be,” Stewart said.

The restaurant owner's daughter, Alexis Dixon, said her father used his business to help others by providing jobs for those that needed it.

"He would give opportunities to young men who may not have been given an opportunity."