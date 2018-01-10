NEW ORLEANS -- Police have identified the man they believe opened fire in broad daylight on Canal Street, shooting a woman in the thigh.

According to NOPD, 20-year-old Byron Wilson is the man seen on video pulling out a handgun and firing shots down Canal Street. An arrest warrant has been issued for Wilson for aggravated battery by shooting.

Winstrom, Sam

Video taken by a witness shows Wilson firing a handgun on the 600 block of Canal Street on Sept. 23, according to police. One of those two gunshots hit an unidentified woman in the right thigh. Another woman was wounded in the shooting, but her injuries were not gunshot wounds, according to police.

Derrion Robinson, also 20, is also wanted for her involvement in the shooting. Police say Robinson was involved in an argument or physical fight with several other people moments before shots were fired.

During the fight, police say Robinson told another person involved to open fire. Robinson is also wanted for one count of aggravated battery by shooting.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Byron Wilson, Derrion Robinson or other suspects is asked to contact NOPD eighth district detectives at 504-658-6080. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

