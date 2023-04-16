x
Crime

Police officer, two others wounded near Surf Style in Biloxi, reports say

A WLOX reporter who was close to the scene said ten shots were fired from multiple locations, causing people to scramble for safety.
BILOXI, Miss — Three people, including a police officer, were reportedly wounded in a shooting near Surf Style on Highway 80 in Biloxi on Sunday.

A WLOX reporter who was close to the scene said ten shots were fired from multiple locations, causing people to scramble for safety. A large number of police officers and paramedics converged on the scene.

The television station reports that a video circulating on social media shows an officer being treated by EMS for what appears to be a gunshot wound to his right arm. Two other individuals were seen being loaded onto stretchers to be treated for injuries. Law enforcement vehicles were later seen at Memorial Hospital. 

The shooting prompted a multi-agency response from Biloxi, Gulfport and Ocean Springs police departments as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. 

