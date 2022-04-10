Police release photos of suspects in Felipe's burglary

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for the suspects they say broke into an Uptown restaurant at 5:52 Tuesday morning.
NOPD released photos of the two people they believe broke into the restaurant, stole the cash register, a television, and several bottles of alcohol.
In the picture, one of the suspects has a tattoo on his left arm. The pair fled in the pictured truck.
Anyone with information in the burglary is asked to call the NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
