Police release photos of suspects in Felipe's burglary

The NOPD released photos of the two people they believe broke into the restaurant, stole the cash register, a television, and several bottles of alcohol.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for the suspects they say broke into an Uptown restaurant at 5:52 Tuesday morning.

In the picture, one of the suspects has a tattoo on his left arm. The pair fled in the pictured truck.

Anyone with information in the burglary is asked to call the NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

