'Operation Heat Wave' | Police seize 26 pounds of Fentanyl, arrest 131 people

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The Slidell Police Department says "Operation Heat Wave” led to the largest Fentanyl bust in St. Tammany Parish History.

For the last three months, the Slidell Police Department has worked with The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for this operation.

In total, 131 arrests were made, 12 kilos (26 pounds) of Fentanyl, 105 grams of heroin, 52 grams of cocaine, 134 grams of Methamphetamine, 1,800 MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, over $43,000 in US currency, and two vehicles were seized.

“All of this directly correlates to violent crime, which consists of things like robberies, carjackings, and murders. Operation Heat Wave has undoubtedly made a direct impact on lowering violent crime in the City of Slidell, St. Tammany Parish, and the entire New Orleans Metro area. Removing this poison from our streets, and taking these weapons away from the criminals, has made our community a safer place to live…but we can’t stop here. We must continue the fight because criminals never sleep. I am proud of our agency and proud of our federal partners. Together, we truly have all made a positive difference in our community,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

Three stolen vehicles were also recovered.

Chief Fandal highlighted some of the cases they included:

The largest fentanyl seizure in St Tammany's history 11.5 kilos of fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $300,000. This arrest led to a federal indictment.

Two arrests of regional drug suppliers who were selling large amounts of fentanyl and heroin. They were responsible for distributing fentanyl daily to the people of North Shore and in the New Orleans metro area.

Second-degree murder indictment of fentanyl dealer. 44-year-old Rodney Reynolds of Slidell

19 guns recovered - (Most of which were stolen and used in violent crimes. Some semi-automatic Glock handguns were turned into fully automatic handguns by utilizing an illegal “Glock Switch”)

Major drug traffickers are setting up in the area because they feel safe and they have easy access to New Orleans in the surrounding areas to distribute their narcotics, according to Chief Fandal.

"If you're here, thinking about or even thinking about coming here, know this we're coming for you. Slidell's finest and our partners with the FBI, DEA, and Homeland Security are committed to take you off our streets. You're killing our citizens. And it's gonna stop," Fandal said.