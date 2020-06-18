Report: NOPD had no probable cause to arrest woman after Duncan Plaza shooting, judge says

Criminal District Court Judge ordered that Yasmeen Webb should be released from police custody on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans magistrate said police did not have probable cause to arrest a woman alleged to have been involved in a shooting near Duncan Plaza last week.

The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune reports Criminal District Court Judge ordered that Yasmeen Webb should be released from police custody on Wednesday.

According to the report, police say Webb got into a fight on June 11 near the park and her sister, Taja Reaux, shot a woman in the chest who was fighting Webb.

A day later, New Orleans police publicly announced that detectives wanted to speak with Webb in the case.

The newspaper reports Webb, along with her attorney, met with a detective Tuesday night. She said she did not know what happened during the shooting or who fired the gun, according to an affidavit.

Webb was arrested on one count of serving as an accessory after the fact to a shooting.

Authorities are still searching for Reaux, who is accused of one count of aggravated battery by shooting.

The June 11 shooting happened near a rally calling for defunding the New Orleans Police Department. Police and protesters both told the newspaper that the shooting was unrelated to the protest.

