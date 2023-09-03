Reward doubled for suspect in robbery attempt that left ATF agent critically injured

The agent fell from the third story during a robbery attempt. The ATF said he fell as guns were pointed at him and he attempted to "escape execution."

NEW ORLEANS — The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of robbing an agent in an incident that left the agent critically injured has been doubled to $20,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced the increase in the reward Sunday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 30 around 2:30 p.m. in Algiers.

The ATF is looking for 49-year-old Michael Lott. The ATF says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The agent was on duty and part of an operation investigating suspected firearm and drug violations on the west bank.

Unidentified suspects attempted to rob the special agent and during the incident the agent fell from a third story platform and was critically injured.

Lott has been identified as a suspect in the attack.