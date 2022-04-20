Second homicide in Seventh Ward in 24 hours: NOPD investigates

Police said, calls came in just before 5:30 p.m. of the shooting that happened in the 2400 block of Allen Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide by shooting in the Seventh Ward Wednesday.

Police said calls came in just before 5:30 p.m. of the shooting that happened in the 2300 block of Allen Street.

When officers arrived, they said a man was found lying in the street, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his body. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

This is the second homicide in 24 hours. On, Tuesday the NOPD responded to a shooting at the intersection of the Allen and North Rocheblave streets where a man was killed and two teen girls were wounded and taken to the hospital.

No further information is available at the moment on either shooting but the investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.