Second Seventh Ward shooting Thursday, leaves a man dead

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at North Miro and Allen streets.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot to the torso on the scene. It is unsure if the man was pronounced dead on the scene or if he died at the hospital.

This incident is now a homicide. https://t.co/XYNJgHO3hB — NOPD (@NOPDNews) March 19, 2021

This is the second shooting to happen in the Seventh Ward Thursday.

Police responded to a quadruple shooting earlier in the day when four victims were brought to the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The conditions of the earlier four victims are not known.

NOPD will release more information as soon as it is made available.

