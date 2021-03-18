2 Northshore crashes kill 2 less than an hour apart Wednesday night

Not wearing a seat belt, a New Orleans man was driving a 2017 Infiniti Q60 east on the I-12, leaving the interstate east of US 190 before he was fatally hurt.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people died in two separate Northshore crashes — less than an hour apart — on the highways Wednesday night in St. Tammany Parish, a police spokesperson said.

Stanley A. Jackson, 35, of New Orleans

Not wearing a seat belt, a New Orleans man was driving a 2017 Infiniti Q60 east on the I-12, leaving the interstate east of US 190 before he was fatally hurt.

The Louisiana State Police's Troop L is investigating both accidents, LSP spokesman Senior Trooper Jermny Price said. Troopers began investigating the first crash around 8 p.m.

"The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Stanley A. Jackson of New Orleans," Price said. "His vehicle drove down an embankment and impacted a street sign as well as a tree."

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said Jackson died before he could be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators suspect Jackson was under the influence or inebriated by drugs or alcohol.

"As part of the investigation, a blood sample was taken from Jackson for scientific analysis," Price said. "The crash remains under investigation."

Danny T. Davis Jr., 43, of Slidell

Before 9 p.m. Wednesday, LSP Troop L investigators were at their second fatal collision investigation in an hour.

The second crash happened on US 190 Business, east of the I-10 in Slidell.

Wearing dark clothing during what state police called heavy rain conditions, a Slidell man was riding a Schwinn Bicycle with no lights or helmet, heading east on US Business 190.

Heading in the same direction as bicyclist Danny T. Davis Jr., 43, of Slidell, a 2010 Toyota Highlander hit Davis, knocking him off the bike.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Davis, like Johnson less than an hour earlier, died before he could be taken to the hospital for treatment.

State police didn't suspect the driver who struck Davis to be impaired, but they took blood samples for tests anyway.

Police did not say if the driver who struck Davis was charged with a crime.

"Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle," the statement said. "Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death."