Security needed at large events, anti-violence advocate says

Muhammad is honest about his past life of selling drugs in the 1990’s.

NEW ORLEANS — Considering the concern certain crimes are causing in New Orleans, we reached out to a person who is spreading an anti-violence message that is unique but undeniably blunt. “Brother” Roosevelt Muhammad, or “Brother Ro” for short, is known for unfiltered takes on crime and kids. Here’s his take on the need for security at events like the recent teen party in New Orleans East that became the site of a mass shooting that wounded nine people.”

“There’s no moment that they should have an event where you don’t have security. I’m talking about good security, not somebody that is friends with the youth. Everyone is searched properly. If you can’t get searched, then you don’t get in,” said Muhammad.

Muhammad is honest about his past life of selling drugs in the 1990’s. He uses the word savage to describe himself during the time. Since then, he’s worked to establish the Young Professionals Movement. On its Instagram account, there’s a steady stream of services offered by a network of family and friends. The IG posts feature things like merchandise, screen printing, and DIY videos. But Muhammad is not just selling stuff, he’s advertising opportunity to young people, specifically in the African American community in New Orleans.

“I’m showing an ideology. I’m trying to show them how to be a young professional, how to do things professionally and comprehending a particular skill and mastering it so that you become a highly needed individual,” said Muhammad.

In IG video, Muhammad rolls up on an elderly man sitting in a chair with a row of used refrigerators, stoves and air conditioners behind him. The elderly man is trying to find a teenager willing to learn how to fix appliances. He says he’s willing to pay that teenager. It’s tangible way for someone to make money but Muhmmad knows getting kids to avoid a life of crime also requires them to have a different mindset. That can be tough when Muhammad says the young generation is bombarded with media of glorifying how crime can lead to fast money. He knows the feeling. Muhammad says he was 15 when he started selling drugs. To lead what Muhammad calls a “straight life”, he had to adapt to a different pace of making money.

“You got to accept that the money doesn’t come the same and that’s where the problem lies. The money comes slower, you got to be real respectful in how you spend it because there’s not a whole bunch coming every day,” said Muhammad.

While some of the crimes in New Orleans East and other neighborhoods have gotten the outrage from public, Muhammad says the community can do something about it, especially when it comes to property theft and auto burglaries.

“Purchase legitimate products from young people. Don’t buy stolen merchandise. The youngsters are retrieving stolen merchandise then when you buy it you make him think I can go break into another car tomorrow,” said Muhammad.