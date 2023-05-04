Man wounded in the crossfire of a shootout on Canal Street, NOPD

The NOPD says a 49-year-old man was struck by a bullet at the intersection as two subjects were shooting at each.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot after he was caught in the crossfire of shoot out at a busy section of Canal Street downtown, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say they received a call of a shooting that happened at about 8:57 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Royal and Canal Streets, which is often known to be a busy intersection filled with pedestrians and vehicle traffic.

They say a 49-year-old man was struck by a bullet at the intersection as two subjects were shooting at each.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS. Police did not say what condition the man is in.

On Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement on the incident.

“The New Orleans Police Department wants to assure the public that this was an isolated incident, and our downtown community remains safe, serving as our city’s cultural, historic, and economic center," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "Drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, we must do our part to continue the progress we’ve made protecting all the people who choose to live, work and visit here. I am sending my sincerest love and prayers to all those affected by this random, senseless act of violence. The City of New Orleans has you all in our thoughts.”

This is just the latest shooting to happen on Canal Street.

Last weekend 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III was gunned down outside of Mandina’s Restaurant. A stray bullet went through the restaurant's wall and wounded a woman dining inside.

Just last December, a man riding his bicycle was shot dead and his bike was stolen at the intersection of Canal Street and North Rampart Street next to the Saenger Theatre. That fatal shooting is also still under investigation, police say.