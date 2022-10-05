Shooting on UL Lafayette campus leaves teenager critical

According to police, several people were fighting in a parking lot, and one person pulled out a gun and shot the 18-year-old.

NEW ORLEANS — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically hurt early Wednesday evening on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.

According to police, several people were fighting in a parking lot, and one person pulled out a gun and shot the 18-year-old. Our partners at The Advocate report that the 18-year-old is a student at the university. Police say the teenager is in critical condition at a nearby hospital, but is stable.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex just off ULL's campus.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.