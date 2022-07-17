State Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Mandeville

A woman was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 190 Sunday morning.

COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of an adult woman in Mandeville Sunday morning, according to a press release.

State Police said a pedestrian was severely injured by a vehicle on Highway 190 northbound near the Lakeview Regional Medical Center on Judge Tanner Blvd. in Saint Tammany Parish.

After arriving at the scene, troopers said they located a severely wounded woman, who was transported to the hospital and would ultimately succumb to her injuries.

The woman's cause of death is still being investigated by the coroner's office. The incident as a whole remains an ongoing investigation, according to the press release.