79-year-old bicyclist killed in Lafourche crash

The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Freddie Brooks of Raceland.

RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Raceland that claimed the life of a 79-year-old bicyclist.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 308 near Louisiana Highway 182.

Police found through investigation that Freddie Brooks was riding a Murray bicycle south on a sidewalk near the southbound lane of LA Hwy 308. At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on LA Hwy 308.

For reasons still under investigation, Brooks turned left onto LA Hwy 308, into the path of Chevrolet, and was hit causing him to be thrown from the bicycle.

Brooks suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died. A blood sample was taken from Brooks for a toxicology test.

The Driver of the Chevrolet gave a voluntary breath sample which found no signs of impairment.