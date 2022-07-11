Man dies in motorcycle crash in Cut Off

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A man died in a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon in Cut Off, according to police
State police said that 50-year-old Robert Luent from Larose was driving north on Louisiana Highway 308. When he reached a curve, the motorcycle veered off the road and flipped. Luent was thrown from the bike.
Luent was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, but during the wreck he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police collected a standard toxicology sample for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.