x
Lafourche Terrebonne

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Cut Off

Police said that Robert Luent from Larose was driving north on Louisiana Highway 308. When he reached a curve, the motorcycle veered off the road and flipped.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A man died in a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon in Cut Off, according to police

State police said that 50-year-old Robert Luent from Larose was driving north on Louisiana Highway 308. When he reached a curve, the motorcycle veered off the road and flipped. Luent was thrown from the bike. 

Luent was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, but during the wreck he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Police collected a standard toxicology sample for analysis. The crash remains under investigation. 

