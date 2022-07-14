Missing Virginia girl found in Raceland motel; 23-year-old arrested

Sheriff Craig Webre said 23-year-old Wilder Garcia was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

RACELAND, La. — Authorities in Lafourche Parish say a man is in custody after he was found in a Raceland motel with a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Virginia.

Sheriff Craig Webre said 23-year-old Wilder Garcia was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a motel on LA Hwy 182 in Raceland after receiving reports that the 14-year-old who had been reported missing from Fairfax County since July 8 may be in the area. The girl had recently contacted her mother to tell her that she was ok and was with Garcia.

Investigators pinpointed her cell phone location to the motel, and eventually found her and Garcia.

The sheriff's office said the two had been communicating over Facebook Messenger before she left Virginia together. Investigators say Garcia also allegedly had sex with the girl at the motel.

Garcia's bail was set at $151,000.