Two dead in overnight shootings in Orleans, Jefferson parishes

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in Jefferson and Orleans Parish are investigating separate shootings that left two people dead overnight.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Penwood Drive in unincorporated Gretna. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arriving at the scene found a man outside a home suffering at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, the JPSO said.

A second deadly shooting was reported hours later in Orleans Parish. The New Orleans Police Department said it received reports of a shooting at 12:46 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of St. Phillip and Treme streets. Officers found a man lying in a street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the sheriff's office and police department did not share any additional details about the shooting, including possible motives or suspects.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.