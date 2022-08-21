x
State Rep. Selders arrested for DWI after allegedly speeding, doing burnouts near LSU campus

The politician was allegedly speeding and doing burnouts while driving over the legal limit.
Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to information from WBRZ.com, State Representative Larry Selders (D-67) was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly speeding and doing burnouts while over the legal limit near the LSU campus.

Selders was arrested for DWI, reckless operation, and driving under suspension after he was spotted near the corner of East Boyd and Burbank drives at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, State Police said.

Selders was taken to jail after failing a breathalyzer test but was released on a summons.

Selders has been in office for two years. His District covers part of Baton Rouge.

