Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire, killing dog

The suspect had allegedly set fire to the house while two teenagers and a dog were inside.

HAMMOND, La. — A Baton Rogue man has been arrested for attempted murder and arson after he allegedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend's house while her daughters were asleep, killing her dog.

According to a press release from the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office, 38-year-old Danielle Johnson allegedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend's house in the 4300 block of Billville Road in Hammond late Saturday night.

The release said that a pet dog had alerted the two daughters, ages 11 and 14 to the fire. The daughters escaped but the dog did not.

The Hammond Fire Prevention team asked the State Fire Marshal's Office for help and were able to identify that the fire was set intentionally and that Johnson was a suspect.