Stolen cars sought after body found outside burning Tangipahoa home

The body of 24-year-old James “Junior” Muse of Roseland, La., was found outside of a burning building.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Authorities say they have identified two stolen vehicles that may have been involved in a murder in Hammond where a man’s body was found outside a burning building earlier this week.

Firefighters responding to a fire at a vacant home found the body of 24-year-old James “Junior” Muse of Roseland, La., outside the burning building. Investigators determined that Muse died from injuries not related to the fire.

On Friday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said that detectives have identified two vehicles that may have been involved in Muse’s murder, both of which had been reported stolen days before the killing.

The first vehicle is a 2010 GMC Acadia which is missing both side mirrors, has a broken rear window, and has three center caps on the tires.

The second vehicle is a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 dual-wheel truck with a silver external gas tank, aftermarket fuel wheels, black running boards with steps and tow mirrors on both sides.

The sheriff's office shared a photo of the stolen truck on Friday.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either vehicle or the murder is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tangiphoa at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.