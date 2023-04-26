Lafourche high school student identified in Houma homicide investigation

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 2600 block of Payne Street.

HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department has identified the 16-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Houma.

As the officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male whom EMS pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting.

Through the investigation, the Houma Police Department identified the victim as Sidney Nelson Jr., a native of Raceland and a student at Central Lafourche High School.

“Our investigators have been working tirelessly as we attempt to bring closure for his family and our community. We would like to ask if anyone has information pertaining to this investigation to contact the Houma Police Department,” City of Houma Police Chief Travis Theriot said in a press release Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.