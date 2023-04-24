16-year-old shot, killed in Houma

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371.

HOUMA, La. — Houma police are investigating the killing of a 16-year-old boy.

According to Houma Police, the teenager was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Payne Street around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 24.

Police said the investigation is in it's early stages and a suspect or motive has not been developed at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.