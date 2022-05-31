Suspicious fire at a WalMart in Elmwood under investigation

The parish spokesperson said there is significant damage to the Walmart. The store is now closed pending repairs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — A suspicious fire at a Walmart in Elmwood is now under investigation.

A Jefferson parish spokeswoman says the fire started in the store on Jefferson Highway, around 9:45, Monday night.

Video of the fire, posted on social media shows flames shooting out of what appears to be a clothing display.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze.

The cause is now under investigation by the ATF, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and parish arson investigators.

There were reports of a small fire at the store Tuesday morning. It was described as an electrical fire caused by the water used to put out the original blaze.

The parish spokesperson said there is significant damage to the Walmart. The store is now closed pending repairs.

HOLY HECK A FIRE IN HARAHAN WALMART, SOMEONE HAD TO START IT, WTF #walmart #fire #viral #harahan #harahanwalmart #blaze Posted by Jessie Ann on Monday, May 30, 2022