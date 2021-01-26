Standoff with Slidell SWAT team ends peacefully

The police department shared a photo of several police cars as well as officers with rifles in the area.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say an individual is in custody after they barricaded themselves inside a Slidell apartment, prompting a brief standoff with a SWAT team on Tuesday morning.

The Slidell Police Department asked residents to avoid the area around the Bella Sera Apartments just before 8 a.m. due to the SWAT team operation. Police said the suspect may be considered "armed and dangerous."

