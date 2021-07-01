Third District shooting shuts down part of I-610 west

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting on I-610W at Paris Ave., left a man hospitalized Thursday night.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, they received a call of a shooting at 7:48 p.m.
A man found at the location with a gunshot injury was transported to the hospital.
Police advised the public that I-610 W between Paris Ave and Elysian Fields is closed until further notice.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
