Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon.
Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road.
A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed to New Orleans and they were put on charter buses.
