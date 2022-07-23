Two Metairie shootings result in two deaths

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate shootings that resulted in two fatalities in Metairie, according to a press release.
JPSO said at 2:30 p.m., they located a vehicle on N. Bengal Road near Airline Highway with someone inside suffering from a gunshot wound that would ultimately prove fatal.
Thirty minutes later deputies located a male victim with a gunshot wound on S. Howard Avenue and Warsaw Street. The victim died from his wounds at a local hospital.
JPSO said they have no suspects or motives available to share at this time. They recommend anyone with information to call their Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.