Two Metairie shootings result in two deaths

JPSO detectives are investigating to determine if the shootings are connected.

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate shootings that resulted in two fatalities in Metairie, according to a press release.

JPSO said at 2:30 p.m., they located a vehicle on N. Bengal Road near Airline Highway with someone inside suffering from a gunshot wound that would ultimately prove fatal.

Thirty minutes later deputies located a male victim with a gunshot wound on S. Howard Avenue and Warsaw Street. The victim died from his wounds at a local hospital.

JPSO said they have no suspects or motives available to share at this time. They recommend anyone with information to call their Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

