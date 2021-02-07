Two shooting on I-610 within hours may have been linked to road rage

The NOPD has investigated 14 shootings on I-10 and I-610 in the city so far this year.

NEW ORLEANS — Gunfire on Interstate 610 in New Orleans sent two drivers to the hospital.

They were injured in separate shootings Thursday night.

The NOPD said a man was shot in the westbound lanes at Paris Avenue around 7:45 pm.

Another was hit around 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes at the St. Bernard Avenue exit.

Police said in both cases, someone in an unknown vehicle started shooting at the men.

The NOPD does not believe the shootings are related.

Police said in a statement, “The NOPD investigates incidents such as these on their respective circumstances. Investigators are currently of the belief that these are isolated incidents and, in many cases, crimes of opportunity regarding individuals known to each other.”

The NOPD has investigated 14 shootings on I-10 and I-610 in the city so far this year.

There have been no reported shooting incidents on I-510.

In April, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told WWL-TV, there does not appear to be a pattern to the shootings.

“We cannot necessarily identify any specific motive, but we know for sure a few of them have involved road rage, Ferguson said. “We are looking into possible motives.”

The Louisiana State Police, which helps patrol the interstates, did not want to comment on the New Orleans shootings.

But LSP spokesperson Trooper Kate Stegall is urging drivers to always be patient and aware behind the wheel.

“Be calm with other motorists,” Stegall said. “We don’t know why some motorists make evasive actions or whatnot and we want to avoid road rage incidents. It’s important to stay calm.”

This July 4th weekend, state police in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama will be out in force on I-10 in a concentrated effort called “10-8 on 10, One Road, One Mission.”

They are looking for impaired and aggressive drivers, speeders and people not wearing seatbelts.

“It’s our goal to make sure everyone travels safe,” Stegall said.

We don’t know the current conditions of the drivers shot on I-610.