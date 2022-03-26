Two wounded after a pair of Friday night shootings in New Orleans

Both victims were taken to the hospital via EMS.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people are in the hospital after a pair of shootings in New Orleans Friday night.

The first occurred in the 3000 block of Eagle Street around 7:30. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.

The second shooting occurred at the intersection of North Miro and Clouet Streets. Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their respective conditions are currently unknown.

Anyone willing to share any information about either shooting that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867