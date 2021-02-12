Unrestrained Virginia woman killed after crash in Laplace

Police said Spencer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries.

LAPLACE, La. — A Virginia woman was killed in a fatal crash in Laplace Tuesday.

According to LA State Police Troop B, just before midnight on Nov. 30 troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 East near MP# 203 that claimed the life of 27-year-old Shakeisha T. Spencer.

Investigations show Spencer was traveling eastbound on the interstate in a 2021 Nissan Altima when she, for unknown reasons, went off the left side of the road and hit the bridge rail. She then drove into the right lane where she collided with a 2016 Nissan Rogue and 2019 Jeep Compass.

Police said Spencer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment but later died on December 1 from her injuries.

At the moment impairment is not known but toxicology samples were taken and will be tested as a part of the investigation.