Viral drive-by shooting video took place in Texas not New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The viral video of a drive-by shooting that was shared by a popular New Orleans Instagram account was not filmed in New Orleans.

We received an email from a viewer saying it happened in Texas, along with an address in Forth Worth, Texas. Using a Google Earth Search, we matched the houses that can be seen in the video.

The short clip was posted by a popular New Orleans Instagram account called "Get Your Kids NOLA." Eyewitness News reached out to the Instagram account on Tuesday morning to ask where they obtained the video.

The account said, "A spam page sent the video and said that her ex sent her the video."

🧵UPDATE: This video of a reckless drive-by shooting was shared by a popular New Orleans IG account, but we have confirmed the video was NOT shot in N.O. Take a look at the screenshots of the video compared to images of this Fort Worth, TX neighborhood. Details at 5PM on @WWLTV. pic.twitter.com/L3WqG5PvEV — Lily Cummings (@lilyrcummings) June 7, 2023

The New Orleans Police Department told us they opened an investigation after the video started going viral. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said they have not received any reports that match the video.

We've also reached out to the police in Fort Worth, but they have yet to respond.

