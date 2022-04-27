'He was my world' | Widow of Gulfport crime spree victim remembers husband and love shared

“He was always smiling, and he had the biggest dimples,” said Waltman.

GULFPORT, Miss — Looking through a photo album of their wedding day, Shannon Waltman remembers a man who loved to laugh, was friendly, and never had an ill word.

Wednesday, her husband, 52-year-old William Waltman, was carjacked and shot to death in Gulfport while working as a contractor with the city’s public works department.

“I don’t think it’s actually hit me yet. I’m still waiting for him to walk in the door. I know everybody says that but I’m just waiting for him to come home,” said Waltman.

Authorities say Waltman was one of four people killed Wednesday by 32-year-old Jeremey Reynolds. Before killing Waltman, Biloxi police say Reynolds shot three people multiple times at the Broadway Inn Express. One of those people was the owner, 51-year-old Mohammad Moeini, part of the poker community for years.

“Just terrible sadness. Moe was just such a good guy. He was always one of the nicest people in the poker room,” said friend and fellow poker player Scott Weinberg. “It’s a small community in the poker room so we all kind of know each other and we’re all friends and it’s tough on everybody.”

Also killed, are 61-year-old Laura Lehman and 55-year-old Chad Green. Police say both lived and worked at the motel. Authorities say Reynolds is no stranger to law enforcement and had been staying there the last two days.

“We had two anonymous 911 callers reporting reports of gunshots,” said Capt. Milton Houseman with the Biloxi Police Department.

After the motel shootings, police say Reynolds stole a victim’s car and drove to Gulfport. That’s where he came across Waltman.

“He was actually showing a new guy the ropes,” said Waltman.

Waltman was shot multiple times before police say Reynolds stole his work truck. Reynolds later ditched it before barricading himself inside a Gulfport convenience store. Waltman was taken to the hospital and died during surgery.

“We were pulled into a private room and that was when the doctor came in and I knew what the end of the sentence was going to be,” said Waltman. “All I heard was the beginning and I don’t remember anything after that.”

Remembering her husband and their love for each other is now what Waltman holds on to.

“He just made me the happiest that I’ve ever been,” said Waltman. “He was my world.”