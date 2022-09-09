NOPD: Woman, 2 juveniles arrested for hit-and-run in stolen truck

The three were booked with possession of stolen property and the investigation is ongoing as to additional charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle.

Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street.

The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was stolen last Friday while he was at work.

Investigators said the truck was used in an armed robbery and it may be connected to other crimes.

The three suspects were booked with possession of stolen property and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with additional information that can help in this investigation is asked to call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.