NOPD: Woman shot, killed in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one woman dead in Algiers on Monday.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo Street around 4:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to her body.

EMS took her to the hospital, where she later died.

No other information is available at this time.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death, but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.