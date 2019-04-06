NEW ORLEANS — The dates for the funeral proceedings for beloved chef and New Orleans icon Leah Chase have been set, according to a representative for the Chase family.

First, there will be a public viewing on Saturday, June 8 at the Xavier University Convocation Center (7910 Storelitz Street, New Orleans). The viewing lasts from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will be followed by a program to celebrate Chase's life at 6 p.m.

All are invited to attend.

RELATED: Leah Chase, beloved 'Queen of Creole Cuisine,' dies at 96

Next, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following Monday, June 10, at noon at the St. Peter Claver Catholic Church (1923 St. Phillip Street, New Orleans).

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed immediately by the Rosary.

Seating at the church is limited.

Learn more about the life and legacy of Leah Chase:

New Orleans' culinary students remember Leah Chase

Leah Chase was an iconic figure in the civil rights movement

The world mourns famed restaurateur Leah Chase

Carrying the torch: New Orleans chefs remember Leah Chase

Read the Chase family's statement mourning beloved chef Leah Chase's death