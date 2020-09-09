Dixie Beer joins the Black Is Beautiful initiative, raising awareness of racial injustices

“Working towards equality is something that we can all stand by and something that we are proud to address together," said Dixie’s General Manager Jim Birch.

NEW ORLEANS — Dixie Brewing Company, LLC announced Wednesday that they are joining the Black Is Beautiful initiative alongside several breweries in New Orleans. It all started in San Antonio, TX with the Weathered Souls Brewing Company and they have been joined by about 1,000 other breweries.

The goal of the initiative is to raise awareness for the injustices that people of color face and to donate funds to a local or national cause for social justice of their choice through sales of a beer.

As a part of the initiative Dixie Brewing Company, LLC has created a stout, named Black is Beautiful. All sales from the beer will go to Operation Restoration. It is a local non-profit that serves as a support system for women currently or formerly incarcerated and helps guide them to through their next steps in life.

“This is an honor to participate in this collaboration and to be joining forces with Operation Restoration,” said Dixie’s General Manager Jim Birch. “Working towards equality is something that we can all stand by and something that we are proud to address together.”

This isn’t the first time the owner of Dixie Brewing has worked with Operation Restoration. Back in February, Gayle Benson donated office space in Benson Tower housing about 30 employees.