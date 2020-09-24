St. Tammany Parish modifies Phase 3 learning plan

“We want to provide the most productive learning environment for students, but health and safety remain our top priorities.”

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish school system says the transition to the modified Phase 3 will begin the week of September 28 for grades 6-8.

The new plan for students in grades 6-8 will be to transition from hybrid learning, which has children in class a couple of days a week and a couple of days online, to in-person learning five days a week, starting September 30.

Grades Pre K- 5 have already transitioned back to in-person learning and grades 9-12 will continue to do hybrid model.

“The transition to daily in-person learning at all grade levels for all students has to be measured and done only when we feel it is safe to do so,” said Interim Superintendent Pete Jabbia.

The Interim Superintendent also says that with the feedback from administrators and health officials along with the Louisiana Department of Education, the plan for in-person learning in phase 3, couldn’t be implemented in all 55 schools due to the different protocols and rules in each building.

Phase 3 Modified Plan:

Grades Pre K-5- will continue attending school in person five days a week following their regular schedule.





Grades 6-8- will transition from the hybrid learning model to daily in-person learning. On Wednesday, September 30, students in grade 6, 7, and 8 will return to school in person five days a week.





Grades 9-12- will remain in the hybrid model through the end of the first nine weeks. Beginning Monday, October 5, the modified block schedule will be replaced with a regular schedule where students see all of their teachers on days they attend school in person. Our projected date for grades 9-12 to return to school in person five days a week is Monday, November 9.





Students enrolled in the STPPS Virtual School will continue virtual learning following their regular schedule.

Safety pre-cautions are still in effect such as washing hands, cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings.

Buses are able to transport students at 75% capacity and classrooms and school facilities are able to accommodate more individuals with social distancing measures in place.

“We want to provide the most productive learning environment for students, but health and safety remain our top priorities.”