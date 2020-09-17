New Orleans turning on school zone cameras Sept. 21

As children return to the classroom, school zone speeding tickets will return for drivers.

NEW ORLEANS — Drivers beware: School zone cameras are returning to New Orleans.

The City of New Orleans announced Thursday that school zone cameras and warning lights will be activated on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7 a.m.

The cameras will be active from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. as children commute to school, then again between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. as they return home.

In-person classes for Pre-K to 4th Grade students were set to begin this week, but had to be pushed back because of Hurricane Sally. Schools now have a two-week window to bring those students back to the classroom.

Virtual learning started in Orleans Parish today.

School zone speed limits are set at 20 mph. If you’re going any faster than 23 mph, expect a ticket.

The city’s traffic cameras, largely found near school zones, have a cushion for a few miles over the speed limit before they take a photo of the car and send a ticket to the driver.

That cushion was reduced from 26 mph to 24 mph by the City in 2019, a move that was widely criticized after it was done without warning residents.

That change also brought in millions of dollars in additional fines for the city.