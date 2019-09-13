NEW ORLEANS — After a homophobic tweet from WWL Radio's official twitter account was directed at him, WWL Radio host Seth Dunlap shared a statement on Twitter Friday.

Dunlap announced Thursday he was taking a leave of absence.

“This decision was deeply personal and certainly not easy to make,” Dunlap tweeted. “I need to do what's best for me and also what I feel is right.”

Beginning his statement with some details of the difficulties he has faced as a gay man, Dunlap shared what he wanted out of his career as a sportscaster.

"I never wanted to be 'That Gay Sportscaster,'" Dunlap said in his release. " I've only wanted to be an exceptional sports broadcaster who happens to be gay."

In the statement, Dunlap talks about the difficulty openly gay men face in sports broadcasting, saying the career field "is traditionally highly homophobic."

Dunlap also said that his attack was a result of the state of discourse in America today, but he goes on to say he has "been overwhelmed by an outpouring of love and support from all across the world."

Dunlap's statement is below. He closes his statement by asking the public to respect his privacy and to direct questions to his attorney, Megan C. Kiefer.

