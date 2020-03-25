NEW ORLEANS — Dear son,

As I sit here watching you play with your toys, it’s hard not to think about what’s happening outside the walls of our home. We look out our windows and see the trees blowing in the wind, hear the birds chirping, and see the sun shining brightly. Everything seems so normal, but it’s not.

I can’t talk to you about what’s going on because you’re too young. But even if I could, I’m not sure I could find the words to explain to you everything that’s happening. How do you tell a child there’s something we can’t see or feel that’s making so many people all across the world sick? How can I tell you that I’m trying my hardest to protect our family but still can’t guarantee we’re 100% safe?

As I sit here watching you unaware of what’s happening outside, I keep asking myself the same question: what does the world look like for you going forward? Businesses are closed, streets are empty, and people are struggling. Life is tough right now, that’s the truth.

But while there’s so much uncertainty, there’s also countless acts of kindness that are helping us through these dark days. Nurses, doctors, EMS workers and other medical professionals are working around the clock, barely seeing their own families to make sure others can be healthy enough to see theirs.

Strangers are sewing face masks, donating blood and offering to buy senior citizens groceries. Volunteers are donating food to food banks and handing out thousands of meals to children in need of something to eat. Grocers are keeping stores open so families can put food on their table. And neighbors are checking in on others, many times offering a smile and a wave. Yes, daily life is different, my boy, but from truck drivers, to pharmacists, to the little girl chalking well wishes on the street, there are countless heroes who are bringing beauty to this scary time.

So I say this: yes, the world is a different place right now, but in the midst of all of this, is kindness. Kindness that isn’t going unnoticed. You know it’s hard not knowing when things will get back to normal again, but knowing people are looking out for one another, brings light to this dark time. That’s the message I have for you son, that we are here for each other, and that’s what will help us all get through this and that’s the hope we have for our future.

More stories:

RELATED: CDC sending infectious disease expert to Lambeth House in New Orleans

RELATED: City’s street homeless being moved into hotel

RELATED: Empty beaches on Mississippi coast a sign of coronavirus effect

RELATED: Coronavirus Relief Bill: How can small businesses get funds to stay in business?

RELATED: Louisiana races to increase hospital beds, ventilators for COVID-19

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.