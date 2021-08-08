Angola Prison Rodeo canceled amid record-setting COVID surge

The corrections department said Louisiana State Penitentiary staff will issue refunds to people who have purchased tickets.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Angola Prison Fall Rodeo has been canceled due to surging COVID-19 cases in Louisiana.

The Department of Public Safety and Corrections said the cancelation was made "out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff and prisoners."

The rodeo was scheduled to take place every Sunday in October. The corrections department said Louisiana State Penitentiary staff will issue refunds to people who have purchased tickets.

The Angola Prison Rodeo joins several other events across Louisiana that have been canceled in recent days due to the record-setting fourth surge of coronavirus in the state.

Louisiana hospitals are increasingly stressed by the rising numbers of COVID-19 patients in the state. Coronavirus hospitalizations hit an all-time high of 3,012 in numbers released on Tuesday.

