NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

1,644 deaths

26,512 total cases

1,700 patients in hospitals

268 patients on ventilators

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

14,927 presumed recoveries

Key Updates:

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce guidelines for the phased reopening of Louisiana today. The state's stay-at-home order expires Friday.

Nearly 15,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 across the state, according to new data from the health department

Small businesses are again trying to get paycheck protection aid after a new federal package replenished the program with $320 billion.

Louisiana will reopen in phases, guidelines expected this week

Monday, the governor is expected to announce whether that stay at home order will have to be extended or what a gradual reopening will look like in Louisiana.

The Stay at Home order expires Thursday, but what does that mean for us on the day after? We don't know just yet, since Governor John Bel Edwards said last week plans were still being worked out and he would have more details early this week.

It depends on the latest numbers. Louisiana has hit a plateau in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Hospitalizations are down and vent usage is down as well," he said last Thursday.

If the trend continued over a two week period, the governor said he will likely announce next steps on Monday. He hasn't released guidelines yet, but he hinted some people may be required to wear face coverings.

La. pastor defies house arrest, again holds service during coronavirus

A Louisiana pastor held services in his church Sunday, defying house arrest orders that followed an assault charge related to his decision to hold mass gatherings in defiance of public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

A livestream from Life Tabernacle Church showed Tony Spell walking among more than 100 congregants. Most participants were not wearing face masks, and social distancing was not being practiced.

The police department in Central, a suburb of the capital of Baton Rouge, said on a posting on its Facebook page that Spell turned himself in to the department last week on charges of aggravated assault and improper backing. Authorities say that on April 19, Spell drove a church bus in reverse in the direction of Trey Bennett, who has been protesting Spell's mass gatherings since Easter Sunday. Louisiana has a ban in place on gatherings of more than 10 people due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After Spell's arrest, dozens of Spell's parishioners met him at the East Baton Rouge Parish prison, dressed in their Sunday best, to show support. He was released a short time later.

As deaths mount, officials test all veterans at nursing home

Data shows a nursing home for veterans in Louisiana has one of the state’s deadliest coronavirus clusters.

In the last month alone, there have been 43 deaths at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve, though just over half were attributed to the virus. That's according to Brandee Patrick, a spokeswoman for the facility’s operator, the state Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reports the home held around 150 veterans when the outbreak began and now has just 96 residents left. Patrick says five of them are hospitalized.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

