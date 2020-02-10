President Trump tests positive for COVID-19; Here is a list of symptoms from the CDC

TAMPA, Fla — Early Friday morning President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The president said he and the first lady are in quarantine and will start the recovery process together. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone can have mild to severe symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to health experts.
The CDC said older adults who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Here is a list of symptoms people should watch for:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
You can always find more information on the CDC's website.
