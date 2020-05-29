Louisiana approaches Phase Two reopening; New Orleans not so fast

"We have stopped the spread. We do not want to regress," the mayor said. "The only way we stay on that track is to continue to follow the guidelines.”

NEW ORLEANS — The state of Louisiana may move into Phase Two of Coronavirus reopening as early as next week.

The city of New Orleans is now expected to wait a little longer to further loosen social distancing restrictions.

“In my opinion that might be a little bit premature,” New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said. “Remember we’ve always said that New Orleans has to be more careful because what happens regionally affects us more than it does a lot of other places.”

Dr. Avegno said according to the data, testing is up, new cases are down and hospital beds are available.

But she admits two weeks in, there hasn’t been enough time to gauge the impact of the first phase of reopening.

She said the site of crowded beaches along the Gulf Coast, with little social distancing over Memorial Day weekend gives her heartburn.

“I don’t know how many New Orleanians went to Pensacola Beach, Gulf Shores, Bay St. Louis, but I know it was more than a few,” Avegno said. “We know that an event like this has the potential to spread (the virus) widely.”

Phase 2 would allow the reopening of schools and organized youth activities, such as daycares and camps.

Bars would be allowed to reopen with occupancy restrictions.

The number of people allowed in restaurants and businesses could also be raised from the current 25-percent of capacity to up to 50-percent. The exact increase has yet to be determined.

City data indicates New Orleans hit its peak of around 400 new COVID cases a day in early April.

That was about three weeks after the stay at home order went into effect.

The city is now averaging about 22 new cases a day.

“I’m proud of our people,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “You’ve helped us flatten that curve. We want to stay moving forward. We have stopped the spread. We do not want to regress. The only way we stay on that track is to continue to follow the guidelines.”

Late Friday, the city of New Orleans updated the rules businesses must follow to reopen during the Phase One.

Live entertainment is banned not only in businesses and institutions but in all outdoor spaces.

Restaurants cannot sell alcohol to customers unless they are also buying food.

Food handlers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their nose and mouth.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement next week on possibly moving the state to Phase Two.

The earliest that could happen is June 5.

