Louisiana sees sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, thousands of new cases

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 9,378 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana is sharply increasing as thousands of new cases of the virus are reported daily.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 9,378 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, one of the highest single-day increases of cases since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased by 145 patients on Tuesday to a total of 659 people hospitalized across the state with the virus. About 77 percent of those patients were unvaccinated.

Louisiana reported fewer than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations just two weeks prior.

“Since [Dec. 16], COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than tripled,” the LDH said. “Vaccines protect you against hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

The state health department said that the highly infectious COVID-19 Omicron variant was “surging” through the state.

The LDH also reported six new deaths due to the virus since Tuesday. In total, 14,983 people have died due to the virus in Louisiana since March 2020.