Louisiana parishes no longer getting COVID-19 patient names

The health department had raised concerns about parishes misusing the lists of people with positive tests and their addresses.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has stopped sharing information about residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus with local officials in dozens of parishes.

The Louisiana Department of Health ended the data-sharing Friday. The health department had raised concerns about parishes misusing the lists of people with positive tests and their addresses.

The agency started sending the lists to local emergency officials in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to help first responders know when they’d be interacting with someone infected with the virus.

That’s when first responders had shortages of masks, gloves and other protective gear. Those shortages no longer exist.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.