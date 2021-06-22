Shot at a Million lottery looks to boost state's vaccination rate

As of Monday night, 160,000 people had signed up for the lottery

NEW ORLEANS — You feeling lucky? Hundreds of thousands of people across Louisiana are.

They've enrolled in Louisiana's Shot At A Million lottery. It'll award cash prizes to those who've gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

It's now more important than ever to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Restrictions have for the most part loosened, places are opening up, and virus variants are circulating everywhere. That includes the concerning Delta variant. First spotted in India, it's now accounting for the majority of cases in the United States. It's also expected to soon be the dominant variant nationwide.

"This variant is more transmissible, and it's making people sicker," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, with the Louisiana Department of Health. "I can tell you we have identified six in Louisiana. Without doubt, the number is much higher."

One form of proven protection: Vaccines. Louisiana is struggling in that department.

"Thirty-eight percent of Louisiana general population has initiative and 34% has completed," Dr. Kanter said.

So, to try and boost those numbers, the Louisiana Department of Health launched the Shot At A Million lottery, where anyone who's received one or both doses of Moderna or Pfizer, or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could win $100,000 cash, scholarship money (for those 12-17 years old) or $1 million.

"At the end of the day when lives are on the line, and they very much are because we're still averaging 45-65 deaths a week to COVID, you can still make a difference and this is us trying," Dr Kanter said.

More than 160,000 people have enrolled so far. It's also easy to sign up, and once signed up, you're registered for all the drawings. Just go to shotatamillion.com, click on 'register for the grand prize' and answer a few questions.